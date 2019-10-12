Successful Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VTI traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $150.64. 235,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

