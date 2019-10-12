Storiqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $332,337.00 (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Storiqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Exmo, Indodax and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Storiqa has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Storiqa has a market capitalization of $332,337.00 and $25,095.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00208887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.01033795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storiqa Profile

Storiqa’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. Storiqa’s official message board is medium.com/@storiqa . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Tidex, HitBTC, Exmo, IDEX, Tokenomy, Indodax and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

