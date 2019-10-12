Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in BP by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

NYSE BP traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $37.56. 443,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.