Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $77.49. 2,194,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,001. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

