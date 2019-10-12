Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 16,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 42,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

JPM stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.42. 1,239,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,492,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

