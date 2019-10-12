Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 38,399 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 888,626 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88.

