Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Shares Down 0.9%

Stella-Jones Inc (OTCMKTS:STLJF) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.