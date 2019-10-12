StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded StealthGas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.46.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 million. Research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 18.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 460,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.