State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 125.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 444,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $230,395.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III acquired 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.39 per share, with a total value of $103,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,572.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.