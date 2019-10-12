State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,466 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $404,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 7,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $945,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

