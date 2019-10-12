State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 124.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Mobile Mini worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after purchasing an additional 763,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 712,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 669,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MINI. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

