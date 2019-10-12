State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,783 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 46.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.70.

MOH opened at $113.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

