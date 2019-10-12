Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.
NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 1,153,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.61. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 37,413,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,500 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 178,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $855,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
