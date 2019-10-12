Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 1,153,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.61. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 37,413,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,500 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 178,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $855,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.