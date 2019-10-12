Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE SSI opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Stage Stores has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.85 million for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stage Stores will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stage Stores news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Also, EVP Russ Lundy II acquired 20,000 shares of Stage Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 85,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,247.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 312,000 shares of company stock worth $1,264,805. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stage Stores stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Stage Stores worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

