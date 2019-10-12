Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in September

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the August 30th total of 258,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.92% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

