StableUSD (USDS) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $96,453.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00011860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00208887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.01033795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,778,624 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.