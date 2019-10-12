Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.66.

Shares of SPR opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $100.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

