Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 93.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1.21 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00208887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.01033795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,864,391 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

