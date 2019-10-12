Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.98

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $14.00. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 1,628 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

In other news, insider Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $37,746.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

