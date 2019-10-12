Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.98

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $14.00. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 1,628 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.
In other news, insider Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $37,746.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
