SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $348.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $362.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.34.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

