SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $43,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.81. 177,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.45 and a fifty-two week high of $362.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.