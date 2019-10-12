SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 7.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPY stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $296.26. 76,247,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,721,328. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.28.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

