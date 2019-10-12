SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Position Reduced by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 131,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 81,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. 233,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,121. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $49.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

