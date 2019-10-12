SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,930. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $146.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

