SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Decreased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,762 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,900.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after acquiring an additional 339,500 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $269.20. The company had a trading volume of 407,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $273.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.