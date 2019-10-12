S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.99. 955,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $269.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.61 and its 200-day moving average is $233.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,489.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

