Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

SON traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,431. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sonoco Products by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

