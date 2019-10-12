SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SMGZY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 14,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,359. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

