Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 39,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 140,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24.

About Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

