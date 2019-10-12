Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $108,568.00 and $28,943.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00209164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.01043338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031381 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

