Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €122.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €119.57 ($139.04).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €99.13 ($115.27) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.61. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

