SIBCoin (SIB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,122.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $907,147.00 and approximately $175,122.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.02168063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.02700633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00672467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00646908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00056682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00444627 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,915,103 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

