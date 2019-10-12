Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Declines By 23.7%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 30th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TITN opened at $15.51 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,449,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 61.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $846,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TITN. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

