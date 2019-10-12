Short Interest in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Drops By 50.0%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 40.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $411,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SVBI opened at $8.19 on Friday. Severn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

