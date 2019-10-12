Short Interest in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Declines By 23.4%

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 30th total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

