Short Interest in Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Increases By 708.3%

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 708.3% from the August 30th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Security National Financial stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of -0.03.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 113.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

