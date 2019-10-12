Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Decreases By 50.0%

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PNBK remained flat at $$12.52 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The bank reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.77). Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

PNBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

