Short Interest in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) Drops By 33.1%

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 30th total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Net Element stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.35. 24,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Net Element has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.26. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Net Element will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

