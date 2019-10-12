Short Interest in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Grows By 60.0%

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,030,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 30th total of 15,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,833. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -2.84. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.