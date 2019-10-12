Short Interest in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Drops By 32.0%

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the August 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Mannatech stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $16.67. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.29% of Mannatech worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.