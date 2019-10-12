Short Interest in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Declines By 67.7%

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the August 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMP. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JMP Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JMP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

JMP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 8,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.88 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

