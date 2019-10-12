Short Interest in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Increases By 36.6%

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 30th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ICAD opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in iCAD during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 411,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 48.8% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

