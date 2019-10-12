Short Interest in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Declines By 49.4%

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the August 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 407,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 1,579,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

