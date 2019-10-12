Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) Drops By 22.2%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 30th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GEF.B stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,275. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. Greif has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $54.18.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Greif had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.