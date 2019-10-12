Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Drops By 86.8%

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the August 30th total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 45,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,016. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $570.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.14.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.78%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CO. TheStreet cut Global Cord Blood from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
