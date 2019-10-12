Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Drops By 86.8%

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the August 30th total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 45,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,016. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $570.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 24.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 259,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 28.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,826,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CO. TheStreet cut Global Cord Blood from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.