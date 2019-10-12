Short Interest in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Decreases By 28.2%

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on FIBK. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.98.

FIBK stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 276,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 104.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 15.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth $542,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

