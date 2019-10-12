Short Interest in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Rises By 34.5%

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the August 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 11,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth about $3,053,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of ERIE stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $184.90. The company had a trading volume of 140,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,648. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

