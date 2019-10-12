Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Decreases By 26.2%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 532,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 783,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 86.78, a current ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

