Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) Expands By 85.7%

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ LYL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 3,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,861. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dragon Victory International has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dragon Victory International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

