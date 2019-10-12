Short Interest in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Grows By 49.7%

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the August 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORE. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 176,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.